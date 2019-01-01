'Everyone just needs to relax' - Robertson dismisses nerves in Liverpool squad

The defender is not concerned about losing top spot to Manchester City following the Premier League leaders' draw at West Ham

Andy Robertson is adamant Liverpool are not feeling the tension of the Premier League title race and has called on the leaders to get back on track.

Liverpool drew 1-1 at West Ham on Monday night, just five days after being held at home by Leicester by the same scoreline and their lead over Manchester City has been reduced to three points.

But Robertson is not concerned that nerves are starting to creep into the squad and is looking forward to the closing months of what promises to be an exciting finale to the season.

“I wouldn't say that nerves are showing,” stated Robertson. “Did anyone say that about City when they lost to Palace and Leicester? I don't think they did.

“It's no different for us. People talk about pressure because we haven't been in this position before. But it's February and everyone just needs to relax and try to enjoy the run-in.

“Nerves aren't showing in the dressing room, it's just been two poor results and two poor performances.

“It happens during a long season. We might look back on it as a good point but we don't know that just now. We just need to get back to playing better football.”

City could replace Jurgen Klopp’s side at the summit, if the reigning champions beat Everton on Wednesday night, but Robertson is not worrying about what his team’s title rivals will do.

He added: “It doesn't make a difference to us. They've done well to reach the final of the League Cup and with that final at the end of the month that's why their game with Everton has been moved forward.

“It's most likely that City will go top of the league and that's something we just have to deal with. Even if they do, we'll still have a game in hand.

“It's about us. We need to get back on track by winning games and playing better football, we can't worry about them.

“City are in a good moment and we're in a wee blip. We just need to get over the line in a few games.

“Divock [Origi] had a chance late on and if that had gone in we would be talking very differently.

“We'll keep going, we'll dust ourselves down. There's still a long way to go. The run-in will be exciting and we have to enjoy it.”