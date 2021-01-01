'Everyone does what they want' - Zidane ignores Haaland to Real Madrid talk and offers advice to Mbappe

The Borussia Dortmund striker is being touted around Europe, however Los Blancos' manager is only concentrating on matters on the pitch

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has brushed off transfer speculation surrounding the club and Erling Haaland, stating that "everyone does what they want", and that he is only concerned with matters on the field of play.

Haaland is being touted around Europe by his agent Mino Raiola, who met with representatives of Barcelona yesterday and is rumoured to have meetings lined up with most of Europe's top clubs, including Real.

Zidane however refused to be drawn on this talk, saying his only focus is Real's return to Liga action this weekend at home to Eibar, and that he is not concerned with Raiola, Haaland or any other transfer business.

What did Zidane say about Haaland?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Zidane said: "Everyone here does what they want and what they think is right. My job is to prepare the match with all the boys."

What did he say about Mbappe?

Another player Real Madrid have been linked with is Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG striker saying this week that he is unhappy with the large amount of media attention and criticism he gets while playing for the Ligue 1 champions.

As a fellow World Cup winner with France, Zidane is well aware of the pressures of expectation, and says that it simply comes with the territory for players such as Mbappe and clubs like PSG and Real.

Zidane said: "The stronger you are, the more criticised you will be. For all the players, even if they have played well, there will always be criticism. Wonderful things will always be said about him when something good is done, but something bad will also be said. Here we are accustomed to that".

How has Zidane reacted to Ramos' injury?

After Eibar, Real have a potentially season-defining week of fixtures, where their Clasico meeting with Barcelona in La Liga is sandwiched between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Real's preparations have been severely hampered by captain Sergio Ramos being ruled out of this trio of key games after picking up an injury on international duty with Spain.

Ramos suffered the knock after being introduced as a late substitute during Spain's routine 3-1 victory over Kosovo, however Zidane refused to be frustrated with either the player or his national team.

He said: "The injuries we've had are many, it's too much. These are things that happen and we have to accept it, but no one is to blame. What we want is for him to recover as soon as possible, we know the captain he is. He has hurt himself and I hope he recovers soon."

