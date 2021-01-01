'Everybody thinks it was not a penalty' - Klopp has doubts about Everton spot kick in derby defeat

The Reds boss had some questions about the referee's decision to award the visitors a penalty in the second half

Jurgen Klopp said referee Chris Kavanagh spotted something that no one else saw when he awarded Everton a penalty in their 2-0 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

With Everton up 1-0 late in the match, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had an effort saved by Alisson and tried to follow up from the rebound, but was tripped by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kavanagh pointed to the spot after a quick VAR check, and Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up to slot past Alisson and seal a win for the Toffees against their Merseyside rivals for the first time since 2010.

What did Klopp say about the penalty decision?

"I really think it’s unfair to ask me because everybody asked me that question. That means everybody thinks it was not a penalty. But that's not really important because the ref thought it's a penalty," he said at a press conference.

"I wanted to talk to him now after the first few interviews I had but they left already. I just wanted to ask what did he see because the VAR calls you over in a situation like that, then I think he is in doubt about the decision.

"But he needed only a second. He went there, watched it from three or four yards, turned and penalty. So he obviously saw something that all other people didn’t see.

"I didn’t see it back yet but everybody who speaks to me tells me the same: 'How can it be a penalty?'"

Liverpool's losing streak keeps going

Liverpool have now lost four Premier League games in a row and will look to bounce back when they face Sheffield United next Sunday.

Article continues below

For the first time in 98 years, the Reds have also lost four league home matches in a row.

The defending champions sit in sixth place, 16 points off Man City at the top and three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Further reading