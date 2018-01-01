Live Scores
Everton’s Idrissa Gueye faces late fitness test for Manchester City clash

The Senegal international did not finish Monday’s clash after picking up a knock and his participation in Saturday’s early kick-off is doubtful

Everton coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Idrissa Gueye is facing a late fitness test for Saturday’s English Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The midfielder was on parade as the Toffees’ snatched a late 2-2 draw against Watford at Goodison Park on Monday. He was subbed off after 71 minute due to a knock he picked in the encounter.

The former Aston Villa man will need to be certified free of the ‘small problem’ to face Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad.

“Gueye had a small problem after the last game. We need to assess him this afternoon. Everyone else is ok,” Silva said at a pre-match conference.

Gueye has played 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, helping Everton to seventh place in the English top-flight log.

 

 

