Everton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After their narrow defeat at Anfield, the Toffees would love to derail their near neighbours' Premier League title challenge on Sunday

make the short trip across Stanley Park on Sunday to tackle on the next leg of their title push.

After an indifferent run saw Jurgen Klopp’s side win only three of nine fixtures in all competitions, they exploded back into life on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Watford.

, meanwhile, bounced back from three successive losses by thumping Cardiff 3-0 in south , though the form of Marco Silva’s men remains patchy.

On Sunday, they would love to hit their peak.

Squads & Team

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison, Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Everton are set to carry a near fully fit panel into this encounter. Leighton Baines is the only player to set to miss out, with Kurt Zouma available again after a ban.

Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Andre Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool are still without Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, posing a headache in the heart of the defence for Jurgen Klopp, who is set to field Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is missing, but Roberto Firmino should be back.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

& Match Odds

Everton are 5/1 outsiders to win at bet365. Liverpool are strong 8/13 to build on their midweek victory with another win. A draw can be backed at 16/5.

Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp is expecting Goodison Park to be raucous on Sunday, when he takes his Liverpool side to the venue on Sunday for a derby meeting in which the stakes are high for the Reds.

Questions over his side’s bottle were being asked prior to their 5-0 midweek win over , in which Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk netted doubles, sandwiching an effort from Divock Origi.

The Reds had drawn three of their four previous matches, held scoreless by both and in their preceding games.

But after an avalanche of goals on Wednesday, the confidence has returned to the Anfield side, according to left-back Andy Robertson.

“A lot of people have been saying that we lost our svanpark,” the defender, who has eight assists for the campaign, said. “You can kind of agree, we had one shot on target against United and it was Daniel Sturridge’s shot from 45 yards which trickled into David de Gea’s arms.

“We didn’t create enough and we have to look at that. But against Watford it could have been more than five. Maybe it was the spark that we’ve been needing – maybe it will be the spark that gives the lads the confidence in front of goal again, I’m sure it will.”

Meanwhile, unlikely goal hero Van Dijk is eager for the second Merseyside derby of the season.

“It's special but we want to show our quality, win the game - hopefully with good football but if not, we are going to fight for it,” he told Sky Sports.

"I didn't look at recent games from them but it will be a game full of passion.”

If the Dutchman had looked at Everton’s recent results, he would likely have been left unimpressed.

The 1-0 derby loss to the Reds on December 2, memorable for Pickford’s incredible late error, sparked a side that has seen them win just four times in 15 subsequent Premier League fixtures. Additionally, they have lost four of their last six, with the exceptions against Cardiff and Huddersfield – two clubs fighting for their lives.

Everton boss Marco Silva wants his players to remember they hurt they suffered at Anfield, when Klopp controversially sprinted onto the field to celebrate Origi’s winner, to propel them to a better outcome this time around.

“What I felt was a special match for both teams. They celebrated that lucky goal. Like us and for them, they celebrated like a World Cup final,” he said.

This will be the 200th top-flight match between these sides, and few have been quite so important.