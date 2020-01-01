Everton to refund fans for remaining games of 2019-20 Premier League season

The Toffees have made the decision with any possible resumption of the campaign to be played behind closed doors

have confirmed that all fans with tickets to the club's five remaining home Premier League games will be entitled to full refunds.

The announcement comes as the competition closes in on a possible June 12 return after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any possible return next month will see games played without fans and with strict safety measures in place.

The Toffees subsequently deciding to give fans the option to claim a full refund, donate a portion towards the club's charity or put their money towards renewing their memberships for next season.

" has confirmed all fans with tickets for the club’s remaining five home Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season will be able to claim a refund due to the increasing expectation that - should the remaining games be played - they will take place behind closed doors," a club statement read.

"Season ticket members will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the five games and will also be given the option to forgo part or all of their balance in order for the club to donate that amount in full over to Everton in the community.

"The option for a portion - or all - of the available refund to be made available to Everton in the Community was introduced as a result of requests from fan groups and individual supporters who have been keen to show their appreciation for the club’s charity. The charity’s work has come into increased focus during the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the Blue Family coordinated outreach campaign.

"The Blue Family initiative has benefited thousands of vulnerable and isolated people and is continuing to provide key assistance and support to those in our community in greatest need. Beyond Blue Family - and as a pre-eminent charity in the world of football - the scale and impact of Everton in the Community’s works is significant.

"Every £1 donated to the charity is proven to be worth almost 15 times that amount as a result of the positive impact the charity’s programmes and initiatives have on communities in and beyond.

"Season ticket members who may not have renewed for the 20/21 season when the remaining games for the 19/20 season are confirmed will be given the opportunity to request that their refund entitlement be used as a credit towards their renewal for next season."

Prior to the suspension of the Premier League, Everton were sitting 12th but only six points shy of sixth-placed .