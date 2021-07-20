Everton suspend first-team player amid police investigation
Everton have suspended a member of their first-team squad pending a police investigation.
No details have been revealed regarding the player in question or the charges involved.
The Premier League club are, however, assisting the authorities with their inquiries.
What has been said?
A statement on the club's official website reads: "Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.
"The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."
Everton in 2021-22
The Toffees, with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez now at the helm, are in the process of completing their pre-season programme.
They are due to face Colombian side Millonarios in the Florida Cup on Sunday.
Their 2021-22 Premier League campaign kicks off at home to Southampton on August 14.