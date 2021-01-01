Everton manager Ancelotti ‘sad’ as Gbamin’s injury nightmare continues

The Ivory Coast international did not play a part for his side when they slugged it out against Graham Potter’s men

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his sadness over Jean-Philippe Gbamin's recent injury problems.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury and could not feature for the Goodison Park outfit in their draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international only recently returned from two career-threatening injuries which saw him sidelined for about two years.

Ancelotti has expressed his concerns with the midfielder’s recent injury and revealed he would have a scan to determine the extent of the problems.

“Listen, we are really, really sad [about JP Gbamin's knee injury] because he was training well, showing good quality and was happy,” Ancelotti told the club website.

“He's going to have a scan. I don't know how long but for sure the season for him is finished but he's a really strong guy and I hope he can recover soon and play.”

Gbamin teamed up with the Toffees in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 and has only featured three times for the club due to injury woes.

He suffered a thigh injury after only two games with the club and was expected to be ruled of action for eight weeks.

The midfielder, however, damaged his Achilles tendon in training just as he was recovering from thigh problems.

The 25-year-old has made his much-awaited return against Watford and with his recent injury, he is out for the remainder of the season.

Gbamin played for more than 86 games across all competitions for Mainz 05 before leaving the club to join Everton and will hope to quickly bounce back from the knee injury to replicate his Mainz’s consistency for Everton.

The midfielder has made 11 appearances for Ivory Coast since switching his allegiance to the West African country from France, where he featured for their U18, U19, U20 and U21 sides.