Everton hand Davies new long-term deal

The club has tied the midfielder down to a new contract, keeping him at Goodison Park until 2023

Tom Davies has signed a new long-term deal at , the Premier League club have confirmed.

Midfielder Davies, 20, has agreed terms on a four-year contract with the Toffees, who he has played for since the age of 11, meaning he will remain at the club until 2023.

Having made his senior debut in 2016, Davies forced himself into the first-team picture under Ronald Koeman but played a bit-part role during Sam Allardyce's time at Goodison Park.

The Under-21 international became 's youngest captain earlier this season, though he has struggled for a regular spot under Marco Silva, making just 13 starts in all competitions this term.

However, Silva has insisted that Davies is a vital part of Everton's future.

"It's really important to secure Tom's future here at Everton. He's an important player for us now and he will be going forward, for sure," Silva told Everton's official website.

"He's had some very good moments this season, captaining the team and taking big responsibility on his shoulders. Even when he has not played because the competition is really tough, he has shown his desire in the way he works always."