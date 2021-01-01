Everton’s Gbamin reveals key factor behind injury comeback

Having returned to action after a long injury layoff, the Ivorian is not shy of the influence that sparked his swift return

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has disclosed that the open-handed support from the Everton medical staff played a decisive role behind his return to playing football again.

After a long absence from the beautiful game due to injury, the Cote d’Ivoire international played his first Premier League game for Everton in 597 days against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 25-year-old came in for goalscorer James Rodriguez in the 79th minute as Carlos Ancelotti’s men played out a 1-1 draw with the visiting Eagles at Goodison Park. That was his third league appearance since joining from the German Bundesliga in 2019.

Revelling on his return to playing in over two years, the former Lens and Mainz midfielder said the ‘great support’ he received from the Toffees’ medics helped him stay optimistic and motivated over the course of his recuperation.

"The medical team have been very, very good with me,” Gbamin told Evertontv.

“They gave me great support. Danny Donachie [Director of Medical Services], Craig Yuill [Masseur], Adam Newall [Physiotherapist], Richie Porter [Podiatrist], all the staff who helped me… everybody was here for me.

“We had good moments together, so I was not only thinking about the injury. Every day I came here, I was happy.

“And even if I was starting to think badly or feel badly, they were always here for me, and gave me great support.”

After three seasons with Mainz, Gbamin departed the Carnival club on a five-year contract worth £25 million in the close season as Idrissa Gueye left for Paris Saint-Germain, and made just two appearances for the Toffees in August before sustaining a quadriceps injury in training.

An impediment with the African’s recovery meant surgery was required, with the Ivorian having been nearing a return to full training when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having returned to full fitness, he could be handed a starter’s role when Ancelotti’s Everton travel to the Falmer Stadium as guests of Brighton & Hove Albion in their next outing on April 12.

The Goodison Park giants are eighth in the Premier League log with 47 points from 29 games played in the 2020-21 campaign.