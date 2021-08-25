Dong-won Ji and co.: The stars who returned to K League from Europe

The South Korean stars are taking their experiences from Europe back home with them: three experienced players have now returned

This summer, some familiar faces of the likes of Dong-won Ji, Chang-hoon Kwon and Il-lok Yoon have returned from Europe to K League.

They may not be the star players as big as Ji-sung Park or Heung-min Son, but all three of them have left the meaning milestone in Europe. All of them still at the age of 30’s, Korean fans are interested in finding out whether they will be able to achieve the second career high seasons in K League.



Dong-won Ji (FC Seoul)

Ji was only 20 years-old in 2011, when he left Jeonnam Dragons FC for England Premier League by joining Sunderland FC. Back then, he was the eighth Korean player to join the Premier League, and the youngest. From then, he moved to German Bundesliga and played for a various clubs including, FC Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt 98, Mainz 05 and as well as for Eintracht Braunschweig in Bundesliga 2 at that time. His European football career continued for more than a decade and the most remarkable moment was with Sunderland FC in 2012, when he scored the winning goal in the additional time of the second half against Manchester City.

After spending a decade in Europe, Ji returned to K League and has joined FC Seoul. His return match in K League was against Incheon United FC on the 14th of July. Afterwards, on the fourth match since his return to K League, he scored the first goal and led his team to a 1-0 victory against Gwangju FC.



Chang-hoon Kwon (Suwon Bluewings)

Kwon returned to Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC. He made his K League debut in 2013. In the four seasons, he played for 90 games and recorded 18 goals and 7 assists. In the season of 2016, he received an honor of being selected as one of the best 11 midfielders in K League 1.

His remarkable performance in K League has led him joining Dijon FCO in France Ligue 1. In 2017/2018 season, he played 34 games and scored 11 goals and became a key player in his team. Before the start of 2019/2020 season he moved to German Bundesliga by joining SC Freiburg. After spending 2 seasons in Germany, he returned to Suwon Bluewings. In 7th of August, he was the starting 11 against Jeju United FC, which was his official return match in K League. Since then, he became a regular member of the starting lineup.



Il-lok Yoon (Ulsan Hyundai)

Yoon is a striker who is currently playing for Ulsan Hyundai in K League. In the January 2020, he entered France Ligue 1 by joining Montpellier HSC. He played for 17 games throughout two seasons but scored no goal. Afterwards, it was Ulsan Hyundai who brought him back to K League. Commenting on his European football experience in France, he said, "It was such a precious experience for me. If I will continue with a good performance in Ulsan, there will be a chance to re-join the Korean National team."

On the 11th of August, Il-lok Yoon scored his first goal in the quarterfinal of K League FA Cup and successfully announced his return. Ulsan is considered as the strong candidate for becoming the champion of K League 1 this season, and expectation from fans towards his performance is growing bigger.