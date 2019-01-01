Live Scores
UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals: Second Leg Highlights

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the semi-final matches from Friday...

The first legs of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League concluded on Friday. Watch the highlights from the games:

1) Valencia 2 Arsenal 4 (3-7 agg):  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb hat-trick as Arsenal stormed into the Europa League final by winning 4-2 away to Valencia, progressing 7-3 on aggregate.

2) Chelsea 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (2-2 agg, 4-3 on penalties):  Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two spot-kicks as Chelsea squeezed into the Europa League final with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt after second leg of their semi-final tie finished 1-1.

