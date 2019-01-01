UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals: 2nd Leg Highlights

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Friday...

The quarter-finals of the UEFA concluded on Friday with four cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 0 1 (0-3 agg): Alexandre Lacazette fired Arsenal to an accomplished 1-0 win at Napolias Unai Emery's men cruised into the Europa League semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

2) 4 Slavia Prague 3 (5-3 agg): Chelsea beat Slavia Prague 4-3 in a thrilling encounter to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals despite an alarmingly complacent second-half performance at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

3) 2 0 (4-4 agg): Eintracht Frankfurt benefitted from the absence of VAR in the Europa League as they eliminated Benfica via the away goals rule following a 2-0 home win on Thursday.

4) 2 0 (5-1 agg): Valencia set up a Europa League semi-final against Arsenal as they made light work of Villarreal by winning 2-0 on Thursday to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.