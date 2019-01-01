UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals: 1st Leg Highlights

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Friday...

The first legs of the quarter-final of the UEFA concluded on Friday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 1 3: Desperately late goals from Daniel Wass and Goncalo Guedes helped Valencia to a dramatic 3-1 win at local rivals Villarreal in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, as Los Che put one foot in the last four.

2) 4 2: Joao Felix's show-stopping hat-trick led Benfica to a valuable 4-2 first-leg victory against a 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals on Friday.

3) 2 0: Aaron Ramsey's strike and Kalidou Koulibaly's own goal earned Arsenal a 2-0 home win against Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

4) Slavia Prague 0 1: Marcos Alonso snatched a precious 1-0 away win for Chelsea in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at Slavia Prague on Friday.