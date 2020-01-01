UEFA Europa League

Europa League last-16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the draw ceremony for the next stage of the tournament

The 2019-20 Europa League is heading towards the final stages and the last-16 participants will soon be known.

Behemoths of European football such as Manchester United, Inter, Arsenal, Ajax and Benfica are hoping to continue their quest for continental glory - and also secure a precious route into the Champions League.

Not long after the round of 32 comes to a close, UEFA will be conducting a draw to see which teams play each other in the next phase of the competition.

    To bring you up to speed, Goal has all the details, including when the draw is, which teams are involved, how to watch it live and more.

    Contents

    1. When is the Europa League last-16 draw?
    2. Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?
    3. How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw
    4. When will the Europa League last-16 fixtures be played?

    When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

    The draw for the Europa League last-16 stage will be held on Friday, February 28. It will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

    The ceremony for the draw will start at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

    Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?

    Team Country
    Rangers Scotland 
    Wolves / Espanyol England / Spain
    Getafe / Ajax Spain / Netherlands
    Bayer Leverkusen / Porto Germany / Portugal
    Copenhagen / Celtic Denmark / Scotland
    APOEL / Basel Cyprus / Switzerland
    Cluj / Sevilla Romania / Spain
    Olympiacos / Arsenal Greece / England
    AZ Alkmaar / LASK Netherlands / Austria
    Club Brugge / Manchester United Belgium / England
    Ludogorets / Inter Bulgaria / Italy
    Eintracht Frankfurt / Red Bull Salzburg Germany / Austria
    Shakhtar Donetsk / Benfica Ukraine / Portugal
    Wolfsburg / Malmo Germany / Sweden
    Roma / Gent Italy / Belgium

    Among those looking to progress are Arsenal, Inter, Celtic, Ajax and Manchester United.

    Scottish side Rangers were the first team to book their place in the hat for the draw after beating Portugal's Sporting Braga 4-2 on aggregate on Wednesday, February 26.

    The remainder of the 16 teams will be confirmed on the evening of Thursday, February 27. 

    There is no seeding or national restrictions, meaning it is an open draw where teams from the same country can be paired together.

    Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2019-20

    How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw

    The draw for the Europa League last 16 will be available to stream live online using UEFA's official website. The stream will be accessible here.

    In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on TV on the channel BT Sport 1.

    If you are unable to follow the draw live on TV or stream it online, fear not - Goal will bring you all the news as it happens.

    When will the Europa League last-16 fixtures be played?

    The 2019-20 Europa League last-16 games are scheduled to be played in March 2020.

    First-leg matches will take place on Thursday, March 12. Second-leg matches will be played a week later on Thursday, March 19.

    The official schedules will be determined and confirmed by UEFA after the draw has been made.

