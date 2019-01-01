UEFA Europa League

Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

Manchester United face a trip to Kazakhstan in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana while Arsenal will face last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio in Group E.

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Sevilla Dynamo Kiev Basel Sporting CP
APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar PSV
... ... ... ...
... ... ... ...
Group E Group F Group G Group H
Lazio Arsenal Porto CSKA Moscow
Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt Young Boys Ludogorets
... ... ... ...
... ... ... ...
Group I Group J Group K Group L
Wolfsburg Roma Besiktas Manchester United
Gent Borussia Monchengladbach Braga Astana
... ... ... ...
... ... ... ...

