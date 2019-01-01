Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

face a trip to Kazakhstan in the group stages after being drawn against Astana while will face last season's semi-finalists .

Scottish champions , meanwhile, have been drawn to face side in Group E.

More to follow...

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D CP APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...

Group E Group F Group G Group H Lazio Arsenal Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...