Pedro a man revived at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri

The Spaniard is starting to once again look like the player who flourished at Barcelona..

As Dynamo Kyiv get ready to host in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, they will be wary of the threat posed by Pedro Rodriguez who was a constant thorn in their flesh at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish winger continued his excellent form of late to give Chelsea the lead against the club in the first leg and could have had half a dozen more if not for some poor finishing. It was the second man-of-the-match display by Pedro in his last four appearances for Chelsea with the first of them coming in the 2-0 Premier League win over London rivals .

The former man has now taken his goal tally for the season to nine across all competitions with eight of them coming in the Premier League. Pedro has already surpassed his goal tally from last season (seven) and is on course for his first double-digit tally in a single league campaign since the 2013-14 season where he scored 15 LaLiga goals for Barcelona.

The 31-year-old is now hitting those heights he has not touched since his days at the Camp Nou and is arguably playing the best football of his Chelsea career under Italian boss Maurizio Sarri.

Only Eden Hazard has scored more goals for Chelsea in the ongoing season with Pedro once again showing his prowess in front of goal which was so effectively utilised by Barcelona.

“It’s probably the best form I’ve been in. Maurizio is very clear with his ideas and that’s good for me because I run, press high and recover the ball. I stay close to the target to score goals and help my team — that’s good. I speak with him a lot about my role on the pitch and I’m comfortable playing high, and I like it,” Pedro had said after Chelsea’s win over Tottenham.

It is clear that Pedro’s revival is well and truly on at Chelsea with the Spaniard finally coming close to fulfilling the expectations from him when he arrived at the club in the summer of 2015.