Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw: Date, time, teams, seeding & how to watch

GOAL has everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw

European honour and a ticket to the Champions League is at stake as football clubs get ready to take part in Europa League 2022-23, the continent's secondary club football tournament.

Big clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal are among those who will fight for the trophy in this season's edition of the Europa League. Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties last season to clinch the Europa League trophy. That result means they'll take on top European clubs in the 2022-23 Champions League.

GOAL has everything you need to know about Europa League group stage draw for the 2022-23 season below.

When is the Europa League 22-23 group stage draw?

The Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 .

The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and the event will begin at 12pm BST (7am ET).

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma will have knowns their group stage opponents after the draw.

Getty/GOAL

Which teams are involved in the Europa League 22-23 group stage?

The Europa League 2022-23 group stage will feature a total of 32 football teams. The full list of the teams participating in the group stage draw will be confirmed by August 25, 2022.

A total of 12 clubs taking part in the group stage draw are automatic qualifiers - they are given direct entry into the draw. Additionally, 10 Europa League play-off winners, six UEFA Champions League play-offs winners and four third qualifying round League path victors will also be slotted into the draw.

Qualified teams are divided into four pots containing 8 teams each according to the club's coefficient determined at the start of the season. The final arrangement of the Pots will be known before the draw, with more than a few positions yet to be certified due to ongoing qualifiers.

The table below lists all the confirmed teams set to take part in the Europa League 2022-23 group stage. Each club's pot will be confirmed before the draw. Teams whose Pots are confirmed are in bold.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Roma Real Sociedad Sturm Graz Union Saint-Gilloise Manchester United Real Betis Arsenal Union Berlin Lazio Freiburg Braga Nantes Feyenoord Monaco Rennes Midtjylland

When does the Europa League 22-23 group stage start?

The Europa League 2022-23 group stage begins with matches on Thursday September 8, 2022.

There will be a total of six matchdays in the group stage, with the last group matchday falling on November 3, 2022.

How can I watch the Europa League group stage draw?

The Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw can be streamed live on the UEFA official website.

Follow GOAL to stay on top of all news and the latest updates on the UEFA Europa League 2022-23.

Read about the Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw.