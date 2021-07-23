Euro 2022 tickets: How to apply for tickets to Women's European Championship & full details

Here's everything you need to know about the ticket-buying process for the Women's Euro 2022 taking place across stadiums in England

A year on from the thrilling action of the Men's Euro 2020 in which Italy were crowned continental champions, the Women's Euro 2022 will take place across England, where 16 teams will be battling it out to bring home the European gold.

England won hosting rights as unchallenged bidders, and the tournament will take place from July 6–July 31 2022, having been postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those interested in attending the matches and catching all the action can find out how to purchase Euro 2022 tickets below.

How to apply for Euro 2022 tickets Fans interested in buying tickets for the Euro 2022 to take place in England can register and participate in the Visa pre-sale window from July 13-August 10, 2021. Visa cardholders will be able to be the first to purchase tickets for the competition on the UEFA 2022 website. The public ballot for all general ticket sales will begin on October 28, where prospective attendees are encouraged to register. The period to purchase general sale tickets starts mid-February 2022, subject to availability.

How much are Euro 2022 tickets?

Group stage games, knockout games and the final will be held in an assortment of cities across England. You can find the full schedule of host cities below.

The final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will cost £50 for Category 1, £30 for Category 2 and £15 for Category 3.

Cat 1 Cat 1* Cat 2 Cat 2* Cat 3 Cat 3* Non-Host Group Matches £20 £10 £15 £7.50 £10 £5 England Group Matches £40 £20 £25 £12.50 £15 £7.50 Quarter-final £30 £15 £20 £10 £10 £5 Semi-final £40 £20 £25 £12.50 £15 £7.50 Final £50 £25 £30 £15 £15 £7.50

*Tickets for those aged 16 and under.

When is the Euro 2022 draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place on October 28, 2021.

It was originally set to take place on November 6, 2020, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where will Euro 2022 be played?

A total of 10 stadiums across England will host Euro 2022 matches, with Wembley Stadium in London hosting the final of the competition.

Old Trafford, St Mary's Stadium and Manchester City Academy will be amongst the venues hosting group-stage matches, while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held at New York Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium and Falmer Stadium.

You can see the full list of Euro 2022 stadiums below.