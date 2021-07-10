Euro 2020: What is Jorginho’s penalty record?

Jorginho has been the unsung hero for Italy in the ongoing Euro 2020…

England are set to face Italy in the finals of Euro 2020 Championship this Sunday at Wembley in what promises to be an enthralling affair.

The Three Lions have been in sublime form, having leaked in just a single goal in six matches. Meanwhile, Italy have impressed too with their stylish game where they take the game to the opposition with some good interplay between their wingers and midfielders.

One player who has stood out for Italy and has quietly been making them tick in the middle of the park has been Jorginho. Having played a crucial role for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final, Jorginho has continued in the same vein for the Azzurri.

He is also known for his composure and precision from the penalty spot, as was witnessed in the penalty shootout victory over Spain where he scored the decisive fifth spot-kick.

Let us look at Jorginho’s record from the penalty spot.

What is Jorginho’s penalty record for Italy?

The 29-year-old has scored each of the five penalties he has taken for Italy. This is not taking into account the penalties he has scored in a shootout.

Opponent Competition Penalties Taken Goals (Penalties) Poland UEFA Nations League 1 1 Finland European Championship Qualifiers 1 1 Greece European Championship Qualifiers 1 1 Armenia European Championship Qualifiers 1 1 Poland UEFA Nations League 1 1

What is Jorginho’s penalty record for Chelsea?

Jorginho has taken 18 penalties for Chelsea and converted 15. His three misses came last season against Arsenal, Liverpool and Krasnodar with Bernd Leno, Alisson Becker and Matvey Safonov being the goalkeepers. The Italy international is known to do the 'hop, skip and jump' before taking his shot, often not giving him the chance to have power behind his effort.

"When you do that and you score, everybody is going to say ‘Wow it’s nice, a good trick’. But when the goalkeeper stops it, you look like a fool. Don’t play with the goalkeepers. Shoot [it low and hard] and it’s going to be alright," said Frank Leboeuf, who won the World Cup and European Championship with France.

Opponent Competition Penalties Taken Goals (Penalties) Ajax Champions League 2 2 Crystal Palace Premier League 2 2 Krasnodar Champions League 1 1 Huddersfield Town Premier League 1 1 Liverpool UEFA Super Cup 1 1 Sheffield United Premier League 1 1 Brighton Premier League 1 1 Arsenal Premier League 1 1 Tottenham Premier League 1 1 Everton Premier League 1 1 Leicester City Premier League 1 1 Burnley Premier League 1 1 Brighton Premier League 1 1 Liverpool Premier League 1 0 Krasnodar Champions League 1 0 Arsenal Premier League 1 0

What is Jorginho’s penalty record for Napoli?

He has scored four of the five penalties assigned to him. His miss came against Udinese when he hopped and his final shot was easily gathered by Simone Scuffet back in the 2017-18 season.

Opponent Competition Penalties Taken Goals (Penalties) Udinese Coppa Italia 1 1 Nice Champions League Qualifying 1 1 Lazio Serie A 1 1 Manchester City Champions League 1 1 Udinese Serie A 1 0

What is Jorginho’s penalty record for Hellas-Verona?

He has a 100 per cent conversion rate for Hellas-Verona as he scored all of his five penalties.

Opponent Competition Penalties Taken Goals (Penalties) Parma Serie A 2 2 Torino Serie A 1 1 Atalanta Serie A 1 1 Livorno Serie A 1 1

Stats Credit: Opta Jeev