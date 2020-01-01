Euro 2020: Fixtures to teams, tickets to players, host cities to dates

The road to Euro 2020 is almost complete, and Goal has the complete guide about everything you need to know for next summer's tournament

, the 16th edition of the flagship UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).

The European Championships qualification stage is now complete, despite the future of the tournament was cast in doubt and postponed an entire year thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Euro 2020 features 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-offs.

More teams

The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.

The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the competition and more.

On this page

Euro 2020 teams & groups

The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2020 draw on November 30, 2019.

The Euro 2020 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021 .

Host nation will kick off the tournament against at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy (H) 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 11 Turkey vs Italy 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 12 Wales vs Switzerland 2pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 16 Turkey vs Wales 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 16 Italy vs Switzerland 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 20 Switzerland vs Turkey 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 20 Italy vs Wales 5pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 12 Denmark vs Finland 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 12 Belgium vs Russia 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 16 Finland vs Russia 2pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 17 Denmark vs Belgium 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 21 Russia vs Denmark 8pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 21 Finland vs Belgium 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 13 Austria vs North Macedonia 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 13 Netherlands vs Ukraine 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 17 Ukraine vs North Macedonia 2pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 17 Netherlands vs Austria 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 North Macedonia vs Netherlands 5pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 Ukraine vs Austria 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 13 England vs Croatia 2pm Wembley Stadium, London Jun 14 Scotland vs Czech Republic 2pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 18 Croatia vs Czech Republic 5pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 18 England vs Scotland 8pm Wembley Stadium, London Jun 22 Croatia vs Scotland 8pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 22 Czech Republic vs England 8pm Wembley Stadium, London

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇪🇸 (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia 🇸🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 14 Poland vs Slovakia 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun 14 Spain vs Sweden 8pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 18 Sweden vs Slovakia 2pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun 19 Spain vs Poland 8pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 23 Slovakia vs Spain 5pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 23 Sweden vs Poland 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Hungary 🇭🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 15 Hungary vs Portugal 5pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 15 France vs Germany 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 19 Hungary vs France 2pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 19 Portugal vs Germany 5pm Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 23 Portugal vs France 8pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 23 Germany vs Hungary 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich

Euro 2020: Match schedule

Round Date Group stage June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021 Round of 16 June 26, 2021 – June 29, 2021 Quarter-finals July 2, 2021 – July 3, 2021 Semi-finals July 6, 2021 – July 7, 2021 Final July 11, 2021



Where will Euro 2020 take place?

The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

The semi-finals and final will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Full Euro 2020 stadiums guide.

City Stadium Capacity Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000 Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700 Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53,332 Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600 Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063 London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698 Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134

Click here to learn more about the Euro 2020 host cities and stadiums

Euro 2020: How to buy tickets & will fans be allowed?

There are no tickets on sale for Euro 2020 as the ticket portal has now closed.

Fans were given the opportunity to purchase tickets through their own individual federation until December 2019.

However, supporters are encouraged to keep checking the official Euro 2020 tickets website if tickets become available in the future.

Due to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus, there remains a question about whether or not UEFA decide to permit fans to attend the games in the stadium.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told German broadcaster ARD in October 2020 that he is optimistic of fans being allowed to participate in the tournament.

"For the moment, we are planning the Euro exactly as we want it to be. We are considering how to do it with fans, without fans, or with 30, 50 or 70 percent (of capacity in stadiums)," he said.

He added: "Of course, I would have told you in February that the Euros would take place as normal with full stadiums this summer, but everything changed within a month. If you had asked me in February if I was prepared for a pandemic that would stop the world, I would have said you were crazy.

"But now we're well prepared. We're smarter and stronger than last year as we now know that anything can happen."

Euro 2020 tickets: How to apply for tickets & full list of host countries

Euro 2020: How to watch on TV & live stream

In the United Kingdom, the Euros will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV.

In the United States, the tournament will be shown on television on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. It will be livestreamed on the ESPN app.

Euro 2020: Will there be VAR?

VAR (Video Assistant Referees) will be used at Euro 2020 for the first time in tournament history.

Ceferin said: "We are confident that introducing VAR in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the , the world’s flagship club competition."

Euro 2020: Match ball, mascot & slogan

The Uniforia ball, designed by Adidas, will serve as the match ball for all Euro 2020 matches.

The ball is mostly white and includes multi-coloured black strokes with additional blue, neon and pink stripes.

The name of the ball is taken from the combination of the words "unity" and "euphoria".

"In this ground-breaking tournament, adidas will celebrate football – and sport – as something that can bring the world together," said Florian Alt, Adidas' vice-president of brand marketing.

"Football is for everyone, regardless of who you are, where you come from or what surface you play on – it unites us all when we play. With Uniforia, while it is just a symbol, it is a symbol we all can – and should – unite behind."

'Skillzy' will be the official mascot of the tournament, and as evident from the name, will celebrate freestyle football, street football and panna culture.

The Euro 2020 slogan is "Live It. For Real".

Euro 2020: Official song

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will be performing the tournament's official song, which will be unveiled at the full opening ceremony in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico.

The official Euro 2020 song will be played as teams walk on to the pitch and will accompany the television broadcasts.

Garrix said: "It's an incredible honour to be asked to create the official song for Euro 2020 and I am so excited to let everyone hear it."

Euro 2020: Will it be called Euro 2021?

Even though UEFA pushed back the tournament a year due to the complications of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will still be called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021.

The decision to keep the name stems from the fact that most marketing and promotional materials were already branded with 'Euro 2020' and they are unwilling for it to go to waste.

UEFA confirmed their decision to keep Euro 2020 as the name of the tournament in April 2020 , going on to add that the original name is a symbol of how the football world stuck together amidst the difficulties of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

UEFA stated: "It will furthermore serve to remember how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficult times Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.

"This choice is in line with UEFA’s commitment to make Euro 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste. A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament’s postponement.

"A change to the name of the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items."

Euro 2020 or Euro 2021: Is UEFA changing the official name of the finals?

Article continues below

Euro 2020 Guide: Who won the 2016 tournament?

Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.

They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.