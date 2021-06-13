After struggling at Euro 2016, Austria got their tournament started with a big win

Austria goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch was overcome by emotion after helping lead his country to a competition-opening win over North Macedonia on Sunday.

Gregoritsch scored the second of three Austria goals as he was joined on the scoresheet by Stefan Lainer and Marko Arnautovic in the 3-1 win.

And, after the victory, the 27-year-old Augsburg attacker admitted that he was "overwhelmed" as he scored a goal in his first game in a major tournament.

What did Gregoritsch say?

"It's fantastic. That means everything to me," he told ORF while fighting back tears. "It's my brother's birthday, I've had a difficult year. It was for those who believed in me: my family, my girlfriend. It's wonderful, it was world class."

He added in an interview with Euro2020.com: “I’ve had a difficult year, two years and it wasn’t a given that I’d be in the final Euros squad.

"I’ve given my all in every training and thank God I scored. I’m totally overwhelmed right now.”

Bouncing back from 2016

This tournament marks only the third time Austria have qualified for the Euros, having previously featured in 2008 and 2016.

In both competitions, Austria were eliminated in the group stage, earning just one point in each tournament.

As a member of that 2016 team, David Alaba says this group is desperate to take things a step further and make a true mark on this summer's Euros.

Article continues below

"We're very happy because we wanted to win this first game, we wanted to start well in this tournament," the newly-signed Real Madrid star said.

"In 2016 we didn't start well. We have a really good squad with a lot of potential. You could see it today with two guys who came off the bench and scored so that was very important for us."

Further reading