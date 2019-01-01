Eto'o: Messi, Puyol and Drogba lead tribute to retired Barcelona and Cameroon legend

The African football icon announced the decision to call time on his 22-year playing career on Friday

Former captain Carles Puyol, present club captain Lionel Messi, former forward Didier Drogba and a host of football stars have sent their best wishes to Samuel Eto'o after his retirement.

Eto'o took to social media on Friday to make a low-key announcement of his retirement from the playing scene following an illustrious 22-year career which started in 1997 at .

The 38-year-old played in with Real Madrid, , Mallorca, and Barcelona before travelling to where he featured for Milan and , he also had stints in with Chelsea and , and in with Anzhi Makhachkala, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

He ended his career at SC where he scored six goals in 17 outings in the Stars League last season.

During his playing career, Eto'o won several team and individual laurels including three titles, four African Footballer of the Year awards, three titles, amongst others.

While many players congratulated Eto'o for his success on the field, Messi, particularly, hoped that the legend would reach the 40-year mark before hanging his boots.

Definitely one of the Best players ,if not the best to Come out Of Africa. Congratulations Samuel on a legendary Career. Now the real life starts 👏👏👏👏https://t.co/gS6KMvmkmd — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) September 7, 2019

"Have you decided to stop, Samu? I thought you would reach 40 at least... All the luck in the world in what you want to do from now on, genius," Messi wrote on Instagram.

"Congratulations for this great career Samuel Eto'o and very good continuation for the new challenges that await you... Africa is very proud of one of its greatest ambassadors," Drogba wrote.

"Thank you for all brother. It has been a pleasure to share team with you. Good luck in this new stage," Puyol wrote on Instagram.

"Soccer will miss you on the grass, brother. But I know you have a lot to contribute... Soccer needs you always friend... You've been very big as a player and I'm sure you will do it in everything that comes. Good luck in the new stage of your life, brother," Deco wrote.