Etebo’s Getafe debut ends in defeat against Badalona

The Nigeria international made his maiden appearance for the Coliseum Alfonso Perez’s outfit against the ‎Escapulats

Oghenekaro Etebo came off the bench to make his debut for in their 2-0 defeat to Badalona in Saturday’s Spanish Cup tie.

The Super Eagles star arrived at Coliseum Alfonso Perez this week on loan from English Championship side and was afforded his first game against the ‎Escapulats.

The 24-year-old midfielder replaced David Remeseiro Salgueiro in the 69th minute of the encounter and delivered a decent showing despite his side’s defeat.

Hugo Esteban and Chema Moreno’s late efforts secured victory for Badalona and ended the progress of Jose Bordalas’ men in the competition.

Etebo will hope to enjoy more minutes of action when Getafe take on , who are likely to parade his compatriots Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem on January 17.