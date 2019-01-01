Esiti replaces Ndidi as Rohr includes Idowu for Nigeria’s clash against Ukraine

The Super Eagles boss stretched his team to 24 players ahead of next month's international outing in Ukraine

Gernot Rohr has added left-back Brian Idowu to his initial 23-man squad for ’s friendly match against on September 10.

Idowu’s recall comes nine months after his last international outing against at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Despite playing in all of the Super Eagles’ games at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , the 27-year-old was not included in the 23-man team that represented Nigeria at the 2019 in where they won the bronze medal.

Rohr has also replaced injured midfielder Wilfried Ndidi with ’s Anderson Esiti who last played for the country in 2016.

Ndidi picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and missed Leicester City’s 2-1 victory over on Saturday.

Nigeria are scheduled to battle Ukraine during next month's international break at the Dnipro Arena.

"Coach Gernot Rohr has called up PAOK of Greece midfielder Anderson Esiti as replacement for injured Wilfried Ndidi. Brian Idowu has also been added to the list to make it 24 players for Ukraine friendly,” the statement read.