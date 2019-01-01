Can Erling Haaland equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring in every Champions League group stage match?

The Norwegian starlet has netted every time he has taken the pitch in this edition of Champions League...

Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history in the 2017-18 season of the UEFA when he scored in all six group stage matches for . His goals came against Hotspur, and APOEL Nicosia, the three other teams that featured alongside Madrid in the same group.

Two years later, a certain teenage sensation in Erling Haaland from Norway, is on the brink of equalling Ronaldo's record. The 19-year old player plies his trade for Austrian side and has grabbed headlines for scoring in the first five matchdays of the Champions League. He has scored eight goals so far, including a hat-trick against KRC in the first match.

Haaland has already created a few records with his goal-scoring heroics. When he converted an 11th-minute penalty against , it was his seventh goal in just four Champions League games - two more than any other player has ever managed in their first four in the competition.

Meanwhile, with his 87th-minute strike in the reverse fixture against Genk, he also became the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition.

He has traits of a typical number nine who always happens to be in the right position at the right time. Against Napoli, he scored a header in spite of being marked tightly by Kalidou Koulibaly. Whereas, he sneaked behind Joe Gomez to score a simple tap-in when Salzburg locked horns against .

Erling, son of former and defender Alf-Inge Håland, also has four assists to his name, taking his involvement to 12 goals in the Champions League.

Due to his red hot form, he has been linked with several European giants including and Real Madrid.

But, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when Jesse Marsch's men would take the pitch against Liverpool, Haaland would have his task cut out. Salzburg must pick up three points in front of their home fans to remain in contention for a berth in the knock out stages, given other results in the group go in their favour.

