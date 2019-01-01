Eriksen could be left out in the cold by Mourinho if he still wants to leave Spurs, says Waddle

The Spurs legend predicts that the Danish midfielder could find himself out of the team after the Portuguese tactician's arrival in north London

Jose Mourinho and Christian Eriksen might end up clashing at , according to Chris Waddle, who sees the new boss stamping his authority at the club from the outset.

Mauricio Pochettino's five-and-a-half-year reign at Spurs came to an abrupt end when he was dismissed on Tuesday, with Mourinho drafted in to replace him less than 24 hours later.

The north London club have turned to a three-time Premier League winner to revive their fortunes after a disastrous start to the 2019-20 season which has seen the team drop to 14th in the table.

Tottenham's biggest stars will now be expected to step up to the plate, including Eriksen, whose existing contract is due to expire next summer.

The international has publicly expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge away from the club, with Spain his preferred next destination amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Waddle has warned Eriksen that Mourinho is not one to "suffer fools" lightly, with it his belief that the playmaker could find his playing time restricted if he continues to push for a transfer.

"I’m not sure Mourinho and Eriksen is a great fit," The ex-Spurs midfielder told the Racing Post. "Eriksen has made it pretty clear he wants a move away from Tottenham and I can see Mourinho not picking him regularly.

"Mourinho demands total respect in the dressing room and will install a bit of fear in his players.

"He doesn’t suffer fools and he knows what he wants. And if players aren’t prepared to buy into that, he’ll leave them out.

"Don’t get me wrong, Mourinho isn’t afraid of flair players, but an Eriksen would never be the cornerstone of his team."

Waddle is aware that Mourinho's pragmatic style won't please everyone at Tottenham, but feels the Portuguese has the necessary experience and winning mentality to "transform" a struggling outfit into genuine silverware contenders.

"Tottenham have won 24 trophies in their entire history - Mourinho has won 25 in his career," Waddle said. "Tottenham have won one pot this century - Mourinho was regularly winning two per year.

"That’s what Spurs have got and no, he won’t win over everybody, and yes, there will be times when his side might be difficult to watch. But the fact is that they are investing in someone who is about to transform a nearly club into a winning club and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he hits the ground running.

"I have no doubt that Mourinho will be targeting the this season, which is probably more winnable for them with and fighting it out for the Premier League."

Ahead of Mourinho's first game in charge away at West Ham on Saturday, Waddle talked up his appointment as an "incredible achievement" for Tottenham.

“For Tottenham Hotspur to get a manager of the calibre of Jose Mourinho is an incredible achievement and while the ride under him might be a bumpy one, it will also be successful," he added.

"There will be a few players out of the door sooner rather than later and he isn’t there to make friends. Supporters might remain uneasy because the style of football is going to change.

"But the bottom line is that Mourinho is a winner and Spurs can only benefit from that.”