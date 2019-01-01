Eric Bailly wants to stay at Manchester United amid transfer links
Eric Bailly has expressed his desire to remain with Manchester United beyond the summer.
French Ligue 1 side Lyon, as well as Arsenal, have been linked with the 25-year-old central defender recently.
Bailly joined Manchester United in June 2016 from Spanish La Liga club Villarreal but has struggled for game time this season.
The Ivorian has been limited to 17 appearances in all competitions and last played a game for the Red Devils in their Champions League second leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain on March 6.
Bailly has three years left on his current contract with Manchester United and according to the Manchester Evening News, the defender is not thinking of leaving the Premier League side but rather keen to play as many games as possible and win trophies at Old Trafford.
The 25-year-old Ivorian will hope to play a part when Manchester United host Chelsea in Sunday’s league game.
Bailly will look to play a key role for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, slated for June and July.
The Elephants are paired in Group D along with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.