Eric Bailly dedicates Cote d’Ivoire goal to son

The defender played a key role as the west African nation secured their place in Egypt with an emphatic win at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Eric Bailly has dedicated his effort in Cote d’Ivoire’s 3-0 win over Rwanda to his eldest son who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

The centre-back joined Nicolas Pepe and Maxwel Cornet on the scoresheet as the Elephants rounded up their qualification for the 2019 with a win in Abidjan.

Bailly doubled the lead for Ibrahim Kamara’s men in the 67th minute but was forced off towards the end of the encounter after suffering a head injury.

The goal was the defender’s second for Cote d’Ivoire since he made his debut in a friendly match against back in January 2015.

Despite the injury scare after the clash of heads in Saturday’s game, the 24-year-old took to social media to present his son a birthday gift.

“Happy to notch another win and dedicate it to my son with another national team goal,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

Bailly was a member of the Ivorian squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and he will be hoping to inspire the Elephants to another triumph in later in June.