Enyimba's Anaemena replaces Idowu in Super Eagles squad

The towering centre-back has taken the place of the Lokomotiv Moscow full-back

centre-back Ifeanyi Anaemena has come in to replace Brian Idowu for 's upcoming 2021 qualifier against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Idowu - who was part of the 23-man squad for the two fixtures, will miss out due to passport issues, according to a tweet by the official Super Eagles handle.

"Bryan Idowu is out of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers owing to passport issues...Ifeanyi Anaemena of Enyimba FC is his replacement," the tweet read.

Anaemena has been ever-present for the People's Elephant in recent seasons, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup and winning the Nigeria Professional Football League for a record eighth time in 2019.

He got his first senior national team call-up with the Nigeria (Chan team) that lost 4-3 on aggregate to Togo in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifiers.