Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote shifts focus to NPFL after Caf Confederation Cup ouster

The Flying Antelopes have put behind them their Caf Confederation Cup exit and are now focused on the domestic scene

Enugu coach Gbenga Ogunbote has picked up himself after failing to lead his side beyond the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes kissed the second-tier club competition bye after they were beaten 0-1 by on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The gaffer said there is absolutely no reason to be dwelling on their ouster from the continent, instead, he and his players will shift focus to the Professional Football League where they have a backlog of games to be played.

“For me, we tried our best even though it was not good enough to see us qualify for the quarterfinal.

“There are a lot of lessons for us and we hope to improve as we go back to the league to navigate our way back to the continent,” Ogunbote told the media

Rangers will be hosting on Wednesday in the first of their crowded fixtures ahead.

The Flying Antelopes have played just four league games this season in which they won three and lost one.

Having lost back-to-back games at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium albeit against Tunisian clubs, Rangers will be keen to get it right against Coach Kabiru Dogo’s team on Wednesday.

Sunshine Stars lost by a lone goal the last time they played at the Cathedral in 2017, in their last outing over the weekend at home against , the Owena Whales settled for a barren draw with the Peoples’ Elephant