Enobakhare: Greek side AEK Athens sign Nigerian striker

The Nigeria U23 forward has agreed on a deal with the Yellow-Blacks that will keep him at Athens Olympic Stadium until 2023

Greek club have announced the signing of Bright Enobakhare on a free transfer.

The Nigerian striker departed Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month by mutual agreement, having been with the side since 2014.

The forward, who rose through the ranks at , broke into the first team in 2015 and made 41 league appearances for the side during his stay.

Enobakhare also had loan spells with Scottish club , Coventry City and Athletic before permanently leaving Wolves.

On Saturday, AEK heralded the arrival of the former Northfield Town centre-forward after signing a three-year deal with the Greek club.

The striker is delighted to team up with the Athens Olympic Stadium and explained he has been observing their style of play.

"It is a great move [the transfer to AEK] and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay,” Enobakhare told the club website.

“So I'm happy to be here. I don't want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will 'talk' about me.”

Στιγμές από την παρουσίαση του νέου μας παίχτη, Μπράιτ Ενομπακάρε, που υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο με την ομάδα μας έως το 2023🖋

Μπράιτ, καλώς ήρθες στην οικογένεια της ΑΕΚ#aekfc #summertransfers #aekfamily #enobakhare pic.twitter.com/IIysAdmx2Y — AEK F.C. (@AEK_FC_OFFICIAL) June 20, 2020

Enobakhare was part of Wolves’ team that gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the 2019-20 Championship title.

12-time league champions AEK are currently third in the league table with 56 points from 29 games and will hope the addition of the forward will boost their chances of qualifying to play European football next season.

Enobakhare, who had two appearances for the Nigerian U23 team will look to impress with the Greek side to boost his Super Eagles chances.

The forward could make his debut for his new club when they take on Aris in a Cup tie on Wednesday.