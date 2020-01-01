‘Enjoy the moment’ – Arteta advises Arsenal teen sensation Saka about hype

The Anglo-Nigerian has been in remarkable form for the Gunners this season with his defensive and attacking contributions

manager Mikel Arteta has advised Bukayo Saka to enjoy the plaudits he is receiving because of his impressive performances this season.

Saka has proven his versatility in Arteta’s side this campaign, playing both defensive and attacking roles impressively on different occasions.

He recently broke his Premier League duck in the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

More teams

On Tuesday, the Nigerian descent laid his 12th assist in the 2019-20 season for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored Arsenal's only goal in their 1-1 draw against .

When quizzed for his advice for the 18-year-old who is gathering attention from all angles, Arteta thinks there is no call for concern.

“First of all, enjoy the moment,” the Spanish manager was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“Football has some really good moments and some difficult moments. You are doing so well, enjoy it. But then understand this changes in 24, 48 hours. You have to live [on] your toes all the time, ready to react and act.

“Bukayo is like this. Every training session, he doesn’t give you any sign there’s something different. There are going to be moments when he was a little bit up and down.

“It’s normal because it happens to every player, whether you are 18 or 38. He needs to understand that, take it naturally and we are here to support him, to try to make him better, and that’s it – enjoy.”

Article continues below

Saka has played in all of Arsenal’s matches since the resumption of football in , and he is in contention for his first North London derby when they host Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The teenager has played 35 matches across all competitions this season, including 23 Premier League outings.

Saka joined Arsenal’s academy at the tender age of eight and he recently committed his future to the club with a long-term contract that will last until 2024.