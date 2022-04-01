England, Brazil and the winners and losers of the 2022 World Cup draw

The World Cup will start in just over seven months' time and the draw for Qatar 2022 was completed on Friday in Doha.

So far, 29 of the qualified countries have been confirmed with another three teams still to secure their places through the play-offs.

Some countries will be happier than the others with the fate of the draw and here GOAL gives the guide to the winners and losers….

Winners - England

Gareth Southgate’s squad reached the semi-finals four years ago and will be big favourites to get out of Group B.

They could potentially face Ukraine or a British ‘derby’ against Scotland or Wales with confirmation of the final European place delayed until June.

But they will be happy with the rest of the draw, starting with an opening game against Iran, who have never made it out of the group stages in their previous five attempts.

The United States, who shocked England at the 1950 World Cup, will be the other opponents but despite a talented squad, they only confirmed their place in Qatar on goal difference ahead of Costa Rica after losing their final qualifier.

Losers - Qatar

The hosts are taking part in their first-ever World Cup and face a difficult task just to get out of the group.

They will kick off the tournament in the first match on November 21 against South American qualifiers Ecuador.

It is perhaps already a must-win game for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup winners with their hardest matches to follow.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal are next up followed by the Netherlands who are rediscovering their best form under Louis van Gaal.

Winners - France

No country has defended the trophy since Brazil back in 1962 but France have a squad that gives them a great opportunity to do so.

And coach Didier Deschamps, who has won the trophy as both a player and manager, can be happy that the draw has given them a strong chance of progression.

Les Bleus have avoided the European heavyweights, although they will play Denmark in their second match.

Before that, they will face either the United Arab Emirates, Peru or Australia who are playing off for the final place with Tunisia also in the group.

Losers - Brazil

The World Cup’s most successful team will be favourites to qualify for the knockout stages but they have been handed the closest thing to a Group of Death.

Brazil are always in danger of being given two European countries and while they have avoided the traditional heavyweights, they will face a stern test against two of the three teams they faced in the group stage in 2018.

The Selecao kick off against Serbia, who were unbeaten through the qualifiers in a group that included Portugal, followed by Switzerland who secured their place ahead of Italy.

Cameroon, who beat Algeria to reach Qatar, will be no pushovers either so Tite’s side need to be switched on from the start of the tournament.

Winners - Belgium

This could be the last opportunity to win a trophy for Belgium’s golden generation, who have just been knocked off their perch as the No.1 team in the world by Brazil.

While there has been no suggestions of retirements, players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel will all be over 33 when the next European Championship kicks off.

Many players in a superstar squad have been successful with their clubs and plenty of people will be hoping they can finally do the same for their country.

A group including Canada, Morocco and Croatia gives them a strong chance at reaching the last-16. From there, anything is possible.

Losers - Uruguay

Group H has thrown up a number of storylines that will cast Uruguay as the villains with it being a likely final World Cup for stars such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Suarez was the bad guy 12 years ago when his last-minute save denied Ghana a place in the quarter-finals in South Africa. Uruguay face the Black Stars again and they will surely be out for revenge.

It will also be the last dance for Cristiano Ronaldo on the world stage and he will be once again at the centre of a talented Portugal squad.

South Korea then make up the group ensuring there will be no easy matches.