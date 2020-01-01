Emmanuel Gyasi scores as Spezia beat Pescara

The Ghanaian-Italian has now scored in his last four games as the Little Eagles stepped up their chase for a Serie A slot with a win over the Dolphins

Spezia defeated Pescara 2-0 in Wednesday’s Serie B encounter with Emmanuel Gyasi finding the net.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men went into the game following a 3-1 defeat at Benevento which ended their 13-game unbeaten run.

Against the Dolphins, they bounced back from their loss to continue their push for a place in the Italian topflight.

More teams

After a 0-0 halftime draw at Stadio Alberto Picco, Spezia raced into the lead courtesy of Gennaro Scognamiglio who turned the ball into his own net after 49 minutes.

Pescara pushed for an equaliser before Gyasi sealed the win on the hour mark to send the visitors home empty handed.

Article continues below

Thanks to this victory, Italiano’s team sits in the fourth position on the log with 44 points from 27 outings - 22 points ahead of leaders Benevento.

They are guests of Juve Stabia on Sunday and the 26-year-old Ghanaian-Italian would be hoping to add to his goal tally this term. He has scored five times in 23 league outings.