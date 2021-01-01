Emmanuel Adeyemo: FC Vizela sign Nigeria midfielder from Tripple 44 Academy

The talented Nigerian teenager will continue his development in Europe having joined the Portuguese second division outfit

FC Vizela have confirmed the signing of Nigerian youngster Emmanuel Adeyemo from Tripple 44 Academy.

The 18-year-old will remain at the Estadio do Futebol Clube de Vizela until 2024 having penned a four-year deal with the Portuguese second division outfit for an undisclosed fee.

Adeyemo had been on the radar of Vizela since embarking on a training tour at Swedish elite division side BK Hacken in 2018.

Tripple 44 boss Samuel Olatunji-Okuku confirmed this development to Goal, while explaining why his academy settled for Vizela despite offers from amongst other clubs.

“Everything has been settled and Emmanuel Adeyemo is now a player of Portuguese club FC Vizela,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“Vizela spotted him almost the same time FC Porto came calling, however, we concluded that he would join the former where he would get regular playing time that will hasten his development.

“Also, they had to wait for almost a year for Emmanuel to get a work permit and that tells you how much they wanted him.”

In the same vein, manager Carlos Cunha believes the youngster’s addition will add more bite to his team owing to his "remarkable" qualities.

“Emma is no doubt a great addition to this team because of remarkable attributes,” Cunha told Goal.

“Aside from his height, he is very strong, mobile and he boasts of an uncommon ability to pass forward no matter. That is one aspect I love about his game

“He reads the game very well not forgetting the fact that he is a very hard working lad. I look forward to working with him as well as his new teammates.”

With this move, Adeyemo joins former U17 and U20 star Musa Yahaya in the squad that boasts of several African players like Hugues Evrard (Cote d'Ivoire), Mohamed Aidara (Cote d'Ivoire), Richard Ofori ( ), Ericson Silva (Cape Verde), Koffi Kouao (Cote d'Ivoire), Emmanuel Oti (Ghana) and Emmanuel Cann (Ghana).

He is unlikely to make his debut when his team travel to Campo do Cevadeiro for Tuesday's league clash versus Vilafranquense.

Unbeaten in their last seven league games, Vizela are fourth in the Segunda Liga having garnered 28 points from 16 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign.