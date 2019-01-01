Emmanuel Adebayor confirms Istanbul Basaksehir exit

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward disclosed that he has left the Istanbul outfit in search for a new challenge elsewhere

Emmanuel Adebayor announced that he has parted ways with on mutual consent.

The Togo international has been with the Turkish Super Lig club since January 2017 after completing an 18-month deal as a free agent.

After his impressive displays in the second half of the 2016-17 season where he scored six goals in 11 league matches, Adebayor was rewarded with a new three-year contract by the Owls.

🇹🇷 Sahada terinin son damlasına kadar savaşan @E_Adebayor'a katkılarından dolayı teşekkür eder, kariyerinde başarılar dileriz.🙏🏾



🇬🇧 We thank Adebayor, who fights to the last drop of his blood in the pitch, for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his career.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jECMJd4Dny — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) June 20, 2019

He helped Istanbul Basaksehir finish as runners-up in the 2018-19 Super Lig season and went to score 28 goals in 76 matches across all competitions during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

At 35 years of age, Adebayor who has enjoyed playing stints in the Spanish top-flight with and English Premier League with , , Hotspur and stated that he is looking forward to a new adventure for the 2019-20 season.

“I would like to thank the fans, my teammates, the city of Istanbul, the club Istanbul Basaksehir and everyone involved in my success with the team,” Adebayor wrote on Instagram.

“I received a strong welcome from the country as a whole and I completely feel at home in . The club and I have come to a mutual agreement and have decided to part ways.

“All those memories and funny moments we had will always stay fresh in my mind. For now, I will continue to work hard and enjoy my vacation with friends and family.

“Thank You Istanbul, Thank you Basaksehir! As you all know me, I love challenges; so I am looking forward to the next adventure.”