'Emery, please play Aubameyang & Lacazette vs. Napoli' - Arsenal legend Nicholas pleads

Both players have scored a total of 37 goals this season and the 57-year-old has urged Emery to unleash them against the Parthenopeans

Former forward Charlie Nicholas wants manager Unai Emery to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together against .

The Gunners host the Parthenopeans at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening for their quarter-final first leg game.

The Gabon international along with the Frenchman have scored a combined 57 goals in all competitions this season but do not start every game together.

And the 57-year-old has called on the Gunners boss to unleash both players on Carlo Ancelotti’s defence, with international Mohamed Elneny asked to be culled.

“Napoli are not brilliant. They had a draw at home at the weekend and are second in , but are not as strong as they used to be,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Unai Emery - please just play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

“He said how they are a strong combination but he is not playing them together. I don't get the decision to play Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Also, the 57-year-old believes if Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil complement the duo, the Gunners will hold a first-leg advantage.

“Aubameyang, Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil must start together on Thursday, and if they do, Arsenal will win.”