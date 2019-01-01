Emery hails 'big professional' Monreal as Arsenal exit nears

The Spain international full-back has played every minute this season for the Gunners but a move to Real Sociedad seems close to completion

Unai Emery has offered an update on Nacho Monreal’s future as stories of an exit from north London continue to surround the Spanish left-back.

Monreal played the full 90 minutes for the Gunners as they went down to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening. He has played every minute so far this season.

The arrival of Kieran Tierney signed from Celtic for £25 million ($30m) on transfer deadline day has led to speculation the 33-year-old will be moved on.

have emerged as the most likely destination, with some reports suggesting a deal has been reached between the clubs.

Tierney is injured, and Sead Kolasinac, who also plays on the left of the defence, has been absent after he and Mesut Ozil were involved in an incident with knife-wielding robbers in the streets of London.

Both players are close to a return, but Emery was keen to highlight his compatriot’s professionalism after his team’s Anfield defeat, and said a move was still possible.

“He made a very big match, he’s a big professional for us,” the former and coach said after the match.

“We need to speak in the next days. In Europe the transfer window isn’t finished.

“We are going to speak about all the possibilities.”

Monreal, who has 22 caps for , signed for Arsenal in 2013 from Malaga and has gone on to make 251 appearances for the club.

He has scored 10 goals in that time and laid on 20 assists, making a reputation as a reliable cog in a somewhat porous defence.

He has been a part of three triumphs during his time in London, and was runner-up in last season’s .

Article continues below

The left-back signed a long-term deal in 2016, which expires at the end of this season but, with the competition for places stepped up after Tierney’s arrival, he may not see that out.

Reports suggest a two-year deal has been agreed between Monreal and Sociedad, and a fee set for his move.

A return to seems set, but his performances in the Premier League are still pleasing his current boss.