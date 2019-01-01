Emenike: Former Fenerbahce star nearing Belgium move with Westerlo

The 32-year-old Nigeria forward is set to revive his career in the Belgian second division

Belgian First Division B club Westerlo have announced Emmanuel Emenike is close to joining the club as a free agent.

The former West Ham striker, who last played a competitive match in October 2017, is currently training with Bob Peeters’ side.

Emenike spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Las Palmas but he never made an appearance due to a knee injury which ruled him out for the entire campaign.

After missing out on the 2018-19 season, the former star is hoping to revive his career at Westerlo, who sit at the summit of the Belgian second-tier table.

“A new face in training this morning! KVC Westerlo is in conversation with Emmanuel Emenike. In anticipation of a possible agreement, he is already training with our team,” the club tweeted.