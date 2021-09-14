Embalo scores in Alashkert FC's defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Portuguese forward of Bissau-Guinean descent found the net, nonetheless, the Yellows were silenced by the Israeli Premier League outfit

Jose Embalo found the net in Alashkert’s 4-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in Tuesday’s Europa Conference League Group A encounter.

Goals from Stipe Perica, Gabi Kanichowsky, Dan Biton and Matan Hozez powered the Israeli top-flight side past the reigning Armenian champions.

The Yellows reached this stage after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Scottish Premier League champions Rangers.

Aleksandr Grigoryan’s men travelled to the Bloomfield Stadium full of hope despite failing to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

Despite showing early promise, they were pegged back in the 13th minute as Perica controlled a pass from Biton, created some space in the box before firing past goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic.

The lead lasted for just four minutes with Embalo profiting from a well-executed counter-attack before unleashing a fierce show past goalkeeper Daniel Peretz outside the penalty area.

Maccabi restored their lead in the 32nd minute through Kanichowsky who slipped in an assist from Biton.

In the goal-laden first half, Patrick van Leeuwen’s team extended their lead on the stroke of halftime as Biton capped an impressive display with a goal from the penalty spot.

Eduardo Guerrero had been pulled down by Taron Voskanyan – who was cautioned by the referee. Although Biton’s kick was saved, the Israel international got a reprieve as Ognjen Cancarevic was adjudged to be off his line, and he had a second opportunity to smash home the retake.

The Armenians put up a spirited fight in the second half, but their attacking forays were curtailed by the hosts’ defenders.

Super-sub Hozez sealed the win for Maccabi in the 72nd minute thanks to an easy tap-in from Perica’s pass.

Alongside Cote d’Ivoire’s Didier Kadio, Embalo was in action from start to finish for Alashkert. Wangu Gome was named in the starting XI but was subbed off for David Khurtsidze in the 40th minute.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's Deou Dosa and Cote d'Ivoire's Ismael Fofana were not listed for action.

They would be hoping to bounce when they host Finland’s HJK to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 30. Before then, they take on Noravank and BKMA in their next league fixture.