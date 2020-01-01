Elneny makes scoring return for Arsenal against MK Dons

The Egyptian midfielder marked his first game for the Gunners since May 2019 with the opening goal at Stadium MK

Mohamed Elneny made a goalscoring return in his first match since 2019 as they defeated League One side MK Dons 4-1 in a pre-season friendly fixture.

The 28-year-old made an immediate return to the Gunners' starting XI on Tuesday after returning from his loan spell at Besiktas last week.

In the fifth minute, Elneny capitalised on goalkeeper Lee Nicholls' poor clearance to break the deadlock at Stadium MK from 35 yards.

More teams

It was his first goal for Arsenal since he scored in their 6-0 bashing of BATE in a Uefa outing back in December 2017.

Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka was also on parade for Mikel Arteta's side and he turned provider for their second goal as he assisted Eddie Nketiah to double the lead in the 10th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also in action for the first 45 minutes, but he was unable to find the back of the net before trio were replaced at the break.

Second-half goals from Mark McGuinness and Reiss Nelson sealed the victory for the Premier League side after Rob Holding's own goal halved the deficit for MK Dons in the first-half.

Tuesday's match in Milton Keynes was a preparatory outing for Arsenal ahead of their Community Shield game against Premier League champions at Wembley on Saturday.

Article continues below

🚨 FULL-TIME 🚨



1️⃣ - 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝘀 ⚫️

⚽️ 𝘏𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘖𝘎



4️⃣ - 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹 🔴

⚽️ 𝘌𝘭𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘺

⚽️ 𝘕𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘩

⚽️ 𝘔𝘤𝘎𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴

⚽️ 𝘕𝘦𝘭𝘴𝘰𝘯 (𝘱𝘦𝘯) pic.twitter.com/JLE80Hsqxo — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 25, 2020

Following the strong statement he made on Tuesday, Elneny will be aiming to cement his spot in Mikel Arteta's team.

During his loan spell in the , the midfielder contributed a goal and three assists in 27 Super Lig appearances but did not trigger the option to make his stay permanent.

He joined Arsenal from in 2016 and in 2018, he signed a contract extension that will keep him in North London until June 2022.