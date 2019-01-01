Elizabeth Addo, Tabitha Chawinga score as Jiangsu Suning crush Guangdong Meizhou

The Africans were impressive in front of goal as their Chinese top-flight side continued their winning run

Elizabeth Addo netted a brace while Tabitha Chawinga also found the back of the net in Jiangsu Suning 6-1 thrashing of Guangdong Meizhou in Nanjing on Saturday.

Last week, 's Addo scored her first Chinese Women's goal and Malawi's Chawinga netted her fourth goal in Jiangsu 6-1 win over Changchun Dazhong.

Addo opened the scoring for the hosts just 13 minutes into the game at the Jiangsu Football Training Centre before she doubled the lead 13 minutes later.

In the second half, Mi Mengjie added third in the 62nd minute before Chawinga and Mengjie's second of the tie made it 5-0 in the 69th minute.

Despite Ouyang Yinyin pulling one back for the visitors, Yao Lingwei scored late to seal another convincing win for the hosts.

Chawinga now has five goals in five consecutive league outings, while Addo has three from five games this season.

The victory helps leaders Jiangsu open a five-point gap at the top of the table with 15 points from five games.