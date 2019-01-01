Elavarasan wary of the threat of an in-form PKNP

Despite recent improvements, E. Elavarasan is adopting a cautious approach for PDRM ahead of a FA Cup encounter away to PKNP FC.

After a very poor start to the 2019 season which saw PDRM going winless in their first five matches, the arrival of Elavarasan as the new head coach has seen a mini revival for The Cops with two wins in their last three matches.

Poor weather disrupted their second round clash against Sarawak but PDRM claimed victory in the rearranged fixture to run out 5-2 winners despite trailing 0-2 heading into half time in the match played at Selayang Stadium on April 9.

Drawn against side in the third round, Elavarasan is hopeful that the upturn in form will perserere but is well aware of the potential danger that PKNP possess within their ranks, themselves finding similar surge in recent form.

"After four consecutive wins, PKNP FC are in a very comfortable position and for sure they will want to continue the form against us. What we have now, we must use well against them and I'll have to prepare the best strategy to take the team to the quarterfinals.

"There are still a lot of improvements to be made even though the team has performed positively since my arrival," said Elavarasan.

PKNP are going great guns after achieving big scalps in recent weeks after wins over supposedly bigger and better teams have shot them up the Super League standings in dramatic fashion. An away win at FC was quickly followed by a home win over Melaka, which puts PKNP one rung higher than their cousins .

Their head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim is currently away from the team, attending the AFC Pro Diploma course and the team have been left in charge at the hands of assistant coach, Chan Wing Hoong. A predicament that does not seem to hamper the team at all.

Striker Giancarlo Rodrigues is in great form heading in to the match after notching five goals in the last four matches for PKNP and if Elavarasan wants to see his team progress beyond the third round, the big Brazliian will have to be kept in check.

Last season PKNP had a wonderful FA Cup campaign, reaching the semi-final stage only to be upstaged by powerhouse . Meanwhile PDRM have already done one better this season compared to last, where they came unstuck in the second round.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram