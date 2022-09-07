Last year's Europa League winners kick off their UCL exploits against the Portuguese heavyweights - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League rumbles on this week with the first round of group stage fixtures, as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Sporting CP to face them at Deutsche Bank Park. The Bundesliga outfit look to have bounced back from a slow start to the domestic campaign, winning their last two top-flight fixtures.

Now, the Europa League winners will seek to get their season on the continent off to a winning start, as they welcome the Portuguese heavyweights to town. A mixed start in the Primeira Liga has plagued Sporting too - and they'll hope to spin their fortunes around here.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP date & kick-off time

Game: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:45pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app US TUDN USA fuboTV India Sony Six Sony LIV

Frankfurt squad & team news

There was plenty of change over the off-season at Frankfurt, with Filip Kostić claimed by Juventus, but the arrival of Mario Götze certainly means the German outfit have brought in some strength to the core of their squad.

Sebastian Rode could be an absentee for the hosts after he was withdrawn early on against RB Leipzig in their most recent Bundesliga game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grahl, Ramaj, Trapp Defenders Defenders: Chandler, Lenz, N'Dicka, Onguéné, Otto, Pellegrini, Smolčić, Tuta Midfielders Ebimbe, Götze, Hasebe, Jakić, Kamada, Knauff, Lindstrøm, Loune, Rode, Sow Forwards Alidou, Alario, Borré, Kolo Muani

Sporting squad and team news

Sporting face questions over their final XI but Jeremiah St Juste and Matheus Reis will likely feel they have done enough to keep their place.

Otherwise, the Portuguese side will see this as a prime early chance to snatch some crucial points in an otherwise competitive group.