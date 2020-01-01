Egypt won’t take World Cup qualification opponents for granted, says coach El Badry

Coach Hossam El Badry says will not underestimate their opponents in their quest to earn a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for .

The seven-time African champions have been drawn in Group F alongside Gabon, Libya and Angola as they chase a fourth appearance at the global football fiesta.

Talking about his side team’s chances of progressing from that group, the 60-year-old who replaced Javier Aguirre after a poor outing in 2019, told the Fifa website that the Pharaohs will not look down on any team while backing the depth of quality in his squad to pull through.

“It’s certainly a tough section and we can’t take any of our opponents for granted. We’ve recently seen that the gaps between African national teams have shrunk,” he said.

“Every team has progressed thanks to their overseas-based players. I recall that after we won the 2010 Afcon title, we failed to qualify for the next edition despite playing against so-called minnows.

“We currently have quality players based in Europe, so we’re first aiming to go beyond this group stage and reach the final round. Then we’ll be a step closer to realising our World Cup qualification dream and making all Egyptians happy.”

Having ended their 28-year wait at 2018 – where the country got eliminated from the group stage – El Badry is hoping his squad can look at the positives of that experience to achieve their set targets.

“I’ve experienced similar situations in the past. I won the Caf and local championships, and on each occasion, I wanted to go out the next season and win more titles and face new challenges,” he added.

“This heaps pressure on you sometimes, but we have to make use of that pressure to enhance the players’ confidence and empower them to repeatedly compete so as to attain or go beyond the goals we set ourselves.”

Asked how he hopes to rebuild his team and select his players after a failed expedition at Afcon 2019, the former coach stated the team is open for all, though he claimed the country’s football department has their own role in this regard.

“Our technical team has a system for monitoring all potential players. We evaluate both their technical and physical development,” he continued.

“Every player stands a chance to be selected and I know very well that they all want to put on the national jersey. We’ve already given a chance to some young players and the door will remain open to everyone.

“We want to integrate the promising young players with the seasoned ones.

"In that way we hope to solve a difficult equation: which is to assemble a strong team that can last for a decade, while making sure that we reach and maintain a high level by adapting to [football’s] technical requirements.”