Egypt’s El-Hadary condemns ‘inappropriate’ action against Liverpool’s Salah

Egypt’s national team goalkeeping coach, Essam El-Hadary, has condemned the "inappropriate" treatment of Mohamed Salah in Senegal during the World Cup play-off in March.

Salah and his teammates were allegedly targeted by Senegalese fans who used lasers to distract the Pharaohs, and El-Hadary has added his voice to the issue.

Egypt, after losing to the Teranga Lions on penalties, lodged an appeal with Fifa over the reported incidents during the game in Dakar and wants it replayed.

"[Mohamed] Salah is respected and loved everywhere. What happened to him in Senegal was inappropriate. He did his best during the game and he was the saddest after the defeat," the Pharaohs’ legend said, as quoted by KingFut.

"During the warm-up for the Senegal game, I couldn’t even look up to kick the ball due to laser use."

The multiple Africa Cup of Nations winner was incorporated into the coaching team of the national side in September of 2021 when Carlos Queiroz took charge as head coach. He explained why they preferred a more defensive approach against the Teranga Lions.

"If we adapted an attacking playstyle and lost, people wouldn’t be happy about it. We played defensively because it was more fitting and we wanted to win," explained the 49-year-old.

"In six months we played 21 games, most of them against strong teams across the Arab Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, and World Cup qualifiers.

"We won against Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Cameroon. We even came close to beating Senegal after playing four 120-minute games."

El-Hadary is expected to remain in charge of the goalkeepers even after Ehab Galal was appointed as a coach in the new dispensation.

Meanwhile, former Al Ahy and Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron has revealed he turned down an Egyptian offer to manage the national team.

"I was pleased that I was offered the chance to coach the Egyptian national team, and this made me very happy," Carteron, who is in charge of Saudi Professional League’s Ettifaq, said.

"For me, I cannot leave a club at such difficult times. I respect Ettifaq’s president and I believe their circumstances prevented me from accepting Egypt’s offer.

"I listen to what my heart told me, and it seemed to me that the most important thing now is to save Ettifaq from possible relegation."