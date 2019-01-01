Egypt are favourites to win Afcon 2019, says Morocco international Nabil Dirar

The Fenerbahce player is confident that they will face the Pharaohs in the final of the continental tournament

international Nabil Dirar has made it clear that they want to win the 2019 (Afcon) title.

The -based utility player is part of the Atlas Lions' 23-man squad which is set to compete in the continental tournament.

Dirar, who has over 40 caps for Morocco, is wary of hosts and he believes that the Pharaohs are the favourites to win this year's trophy.

“The Egyptian national team are very strong and favourites for the title,” Dirar was quoted as saying by ONsport.

The last time Morocco lifted the coveted Afcon title was in 1976 and it remains their only continental trophy to date.

Dirar stated that their group is easy on paper even though it features former African champions and .

“On paper, we are in an easy group, but things are different on the pitch. Our target is to win the title," the former AS player added.

Dirar is confident that Morocco will go all the way to the final and face record seven-time Afcon champions .

“I predict the final to be between Egypt and Morocco,” the 33-year-old, who can play as a right-back and winger, concluded.

Egypt and Morocco met at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, and the Pharaohs secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Atlas Lions.

Morocco have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

They will begin their Afcon campaign against Namibia in Cairo, before meeting Ivory Coast and South Africa as they look to reach the knockout stage.