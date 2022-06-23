eFootball™ 2022 Season 2 is here: 'PES' is free-to-play across multiple platforms - with amazing Dream Team Power Packs

Season 2 is in full swing and the mobile version has evolved from PES to 'eFootball 2022' - here's everything you need to know

KONAMI has announced that the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 has been updated to eFootball 2022.

In addition, various in-game events and campaigns featuring the theme of Season 2 have started on console and mobile, including some epic Dream Team Power Packs.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about eFootball 2022 Season 2.

eFootball 2022 latest: What's new for Season 2?

The game will continue to feature the real names of big European clubs, legends of football history, and weekly live updates to in-game squads and individuals.

The various in-game events featuring in the new season, European Leagues Highlights - Clubs, Team Playstyles, and Prime Players, will begin today and players will appear in special card designs featuring the clubs that have made it to the top of the European leagues in the 2021-22 season.

In addition, special packs containing 11 players and training items from KONAMI’s major European partner clubs are now available. Users can bring together powerful players, have them ready to play right away, and train a team around their own footballing philosophy.

What is the price of eFootball 2022?

This game is free-to-play on multiple devices, so everyone is welcome to join the fun.

How to get eFootball 2022 on mobile

eFootball 2022 is finally available for mobile. After the success of the eFootball PES mobile series, which accrued over 500 million downloads worldwide, KONAMI has brought the new eFootball title to the mobile arena!

New controls have been added to replicate modern football, whilst player animations and ball behaviour have been significantly revamped to provide the same gameplay on mobile as on console.

Get eFootball™ 2022 on mobile here

What is eFootball 2022 Dream Team?

The mobile version of eFootball 2022 offers a new 'Dream Team' mode that allows users to create their own team, as in the console version, and brings forth a new control experience that gives users the freedom to make decisions and alter playing tactics based on real-world football theories.

'Dream Team' is a new mode in which users can nominate and acquire their favourite players and managers to create their dream team, using GPs and other in-game items obtained whilst enjoying the game.

In-game players can also be developed and strengthened to match the user’s playing style. They can create their own 'Dream Team' by combining their favourite players, legends, and managers to suit their individual footballing philosophy.

Each 'season' of Dream Team will feature a different event and has a theme that reflects the trends in real world football. A variety of events will be held accordingly, such as challenge events against other users and tour events against AI.

By acquiring players and organising teams that match the season's theme, users will be able to advance through the events with an advantage over their rivals.

What are the new features of eFootball 2022 Dream Team?

Objective

New 'Objectives' have been added, where users can earn rewards by completing challenges. Premium Objectives, which can be purchased with eFootball coins to earn more luxurious rewards, are also now available.

Legend Manager

Legendary managers such as Johan Cruyff will be available in the future as rewards for Premium Objectives. Legendary managers have different training skills than regular head coaches.

Feature to save multiple game plans​

A feature has been added to allow multiple game plans to be retained. Squads for different tactics and events can be saved and recalled, which allows users to build multiple unique teams for different Seasons and events as eFootball™ continues and evolves.

Talent Design Suggested function

A 'Suggested' feature has been added that automatically enhances parameters in the talent design to grow players.

What are eFootball 2022 Dream Team Power Packs?

Power Packs have been added to eFootball 2022 to allow users to purchase their favourite individual top-level players, players from their favourite clubs, and build their Dream Team training capabilities.

Each pack contains a mixture of 11 players and various training items. See below for the various types of packs and their contents.

Premium Ambassador Pack

Lionel Messi and Neymar, undoubtedly two of the best to ever grace the pitch. To make the world’s best shine even brighter, some of their teammates will also feature in these exclusive packs.

Price: 2,000 eFootball coins each​.

This pack includes: Legendary Player Card x 1 *Exclusive designs with player signatures; featured Player Cards x 10; exp. 4000 Training Program x 15

Premium Club Pack

A set of top players from Europe’s most prestigious clubs who have enjoyed a sensational 2021-22 campaign: these include star names from teams such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and more. Complete with special card designs only for the super fans.

Price: 2,000 eFootball coins each​

This pack includes: Legendary Player Card x 1 - Exclusive designs with player signatures; featured Player Cards x 10; exp. 4000 training Program x 15.

Club Pack

A pack featuring players from the 2021-22 season of one of our European Partner Clubs: Arsenal, AS Roma, Celtic FC, and many more!

Price: 1,500 eFootball coins each​

This pack includes: Featured Player Cards x 11; exp. 4000 Training Program x 7.

Find out more about eFootball™ 2022 and how to get your club's Dream Team Power Packs