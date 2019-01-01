Eelco Schattorie: Kerala Blasters deserved to win against Bengaluru FC

The Dutch coach expressed his frustration on once again being questioned on the absence of Sahal Samad from his first XI…

went down 0-1 to as their poor run of form against the defending champions extended to five matches now. The Yellow brigade haven’t managed to win even once against Bengaluru in the (ISL).

Coach Eelco Schattorie, who was without the services of quite a few players, was pleased with the performance of his players. He also stated that Kerala paid the price for not having dealt with the set-pieces as they left Sunil Chhetri unmarked from a corner and conceded.

“It was only one team that played football. We had a fantastic first half and we had Bengaluru by the throat. With only three foreigners and two Indian centre-backs, we were brilliant. I am very disappointed for the supporters who came out in numbers. We deserved to win.

“Set-pieces are always an issue with Bengaluru. We trained on it. But that made the difference. We got a legit goal cancelled as it was not offside (Messi scoring in the second half). I am not sure though. But I am extremely proud of the way we played given the circumstances we are in,” said Schattorie.

Sahal Abdul Samad was left out of the starting eleven by Schattorie and the former coach was asked to explain his decision.

“Sahal did not start because, if he had, I had to adjust the system. I am a bit tired talking about Sahal not starting. He is a fantastic player and he played really well. I have to make the best possible team with the injuries that we have. With a depleted team, we played a fantastic game. We were unlucky that (Mohammed) Rafi got injured. I am yet to check but I hope he is fine.”

Kerala Blasters next come up against the high flying side on December 1st.